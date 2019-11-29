Elysee Palace to host Normandy Four summit, says presidential administration

PARIS, November 29./TASS/. The Elysee Palace will be the venue of a Normandy Four summit, scheduled in Paris for December 9, the French president’s administration said on Friday.

"The Normandy format summit will take place at the Elysee Palace on Monday, December 9. French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky will take part," the report said.

It also specified that the summit would begin in the afternoon and would end in the evening. A more detailed program will be unveiled later, it added.

The December 9 summit will be the first since October 19, 2016. The first talks of the Normandy Four group took place in France in June 2014 amid commemorations of the 70th anniversary of the landing of allied troops in Normandy. Then the leaders of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany met for the first time to find a solution to the conflict in the southeast Ukrainian region of Donbass. Since then, the Normandy Four group has held a series of phone talks and summit meetings, along with meetings of foreign ministers and other officials.

Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters on Wednesday that the summit’s final document had been drafted. However, he declined to specify the document’s content.