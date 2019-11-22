UNGA to start working on cyber crime convention in 2021, says Moscow

MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. The work on a draft UN convention on countering cyber crimes based in the Russia-sponsored resolution on countering the criminal use of information and communication technology will begin in 2021, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a comment issued on Friday following the adoption of this resolution by the Third Committee of the 74th UN General Assembly in New York on November 18.

"The Committee is expected to hold its first session in New York in 2020, and substantive work on the text of the convention will begin in 2021," the comment says.

The diplomatic agency continued, "The Russia-sponsored resolution effectively secures the digital sovereignty of states over their information space and opens a new page in the history of the global fight against cybercrime. In practical terms, it creates a negotiation platform under the auspices of the UN General Assembly to develop a universal convention to combat cybercrime. A relevant Ad Hoc Committee will include experts from around the world. The UN conventions against corruption and transnational organised crime have been developed through a similar procedure."

"The approval by the Third Committee shows the great relevance of this resolution in the international community and the need to develop a universal and equally accessible comprehensive convention on combating cybercrime, a transnational phenomenon that has a trans-border nature," the ministry underlined, adding that 47 states co-sponsored the document. "The resolution was supported by 88 countries while 58 voted against it, including Canada, the EU, Georgia, Israel, the US, the UK and Ukraine, with 34 countries abstained," the comment reads.

The ministry pointed out, "Russia and its supporters view this convention as another universal international criminal law instrument focused on crimes involving the use of information and communication technology, aimed at combating the unlawful use of ICT, and comprehensive in content, based on the principles of respect for each state’s sovereignty and non-interference in the internal affairs of others.".