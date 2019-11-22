Russian diplomat says Kiev's implementation of Minsk-2 unsatisfactory

VIENNA, November 22. /TASS/. Kiev's implementation of the Package of measures on settling the conflict in eastern Ukraine before the Normandy Four summit in Paris is unsatisfactory, Russia's Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Alexander Lukashevich said at the session of the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna on Thursday.

Ahead of the Normandy Four (Russia, Ukraine, France, Germany) summit on December 9, the situation around the implementation of the Package of measures "cannot be described as satisfactory," Lukashevich said adding that the situation is particularly difficult on the political track of settlement. The agreement between the sides in the intra-Ukrainian conflict on the Steinmeier formula gave hope for progress, but the law on Donbass special status expires on December 31, the diplomat noted.

"Kiev still cannot decide on the prospects of this law, trying to shift responsibility for implementation of its political commitments on the Normandy format," Lukashevich said. He added that Russia, together with Germany and France, is ready to provide consultation assistance in Kiev's with Donetsk and Lugansk.

The diplomat also noted that controversial statements are made by Kiev ahead of the Normandy Four summit in Paris. "At the same time, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadim Pristayko announced that some decisions will be made at the Normandy summit that were likely not coordinated with Donbass or other participants in the format. If those decisions are not made, he threatens some kind of 'plan B' on the Minsk Agreements, up to withdrawing from the Minsk process. Such approach to preparations for the Normandy meeting is not contrsutive, midly speaking, and it is concerning," Lukashevich said.