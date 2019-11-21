Some equipment missing on ships returned by Russia to Ukraine - media citing Zelensky

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said Ukraine would request Moscow to return the equipment that went missing from the Ukrainian Navy ships released by Russia earlier this week, the UkrInform agency quoted the president as saying on Thursday.

"Equipment is partially missing on board the ships. The admiral and I had a conversation, and some things cannot be disclosed, but part of the weaponry is missing. I noticed the condition and there will be an investigation. We will definitely contact the Russian side so that it returns everything that was there," Zelensky was quoted as saying in the Ukrainian port of Ochakov, which welcomed the ships late on Wednesday.

The president said the ships would resume their service after repairs, expected to take about three months.

On November 18, Russia returned to Ukraine three naval ships: the tug boat Jana Kapu and two small armored artillery boats Nikopol and Berdyansk detained during the Kerch Strait incident. The handover procedure took place in the neutral waters of the Black Sea.

Kerch incident

On November 25, 2018, three Ukrainian warships, en route from Odessa to Mariupol, illegally crossed Russia’s state border, entered Russia’s territorial waters in the Kerch Strait and started performing dangerous maneuvers. Despite the repeated warnings and demands to stop, the Ukrainian vessels continued their way, forcing Russia to use weapons. All three Ukrainian ships were detained in the Black Sea, along with 24 Ukrainian sailors.

Ukraine’s State Bureau of Investigation is currently looking into the legitimacy of the former Ukrainian authorities’ decision to send three navy ships to the Kerch Strait.

On September 7, Moscow and Kiev carried out a "35 for 35" exchange of detainees, which included the 24 Ukrainian sailors detained in the Kerch Strait.

On November 18, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said Kiev would not withdraw from proceedings against Russia in the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS), despite the fact that the detained sailors and warships had returned back to the country. Russia has notified the tribunal that it would not take part in the hearing as it did not recognize the tribunal’s jurisdiction in the case.