Afghanistan presidential vote results to be declared on Nov. 14

TASS, October 27. Preliminary outcome of Afghanistan’s presidential election in late September will be declared on November 14, Chairperson of Afghan Independent Election Commission (IEC) Hawa Alam Nuristani said, according to 1TV channel.

The election authority has "picked November 14 as a new date for announcing preliminary outcome of Afghanistan’s presidential election," Nuristani said. Speaking at a news conference in Kabul, Nuristani stated that the IEC had never been under pressure of any domestic or foreign forces in the issue of declaring the results.

In mid-October, Nuristani apologized to the Afghan people over delaying the declaration of the presidential vote results. She explained the delay by the need to ensure transparency of the process. The top election official also noted that some observers were acting beyond the framework of the agreements, thus further complicating the process.

On September 28, Afghanistan held presidential election. According to the Independent Election Commission (IEC), nearly 2.6 mln eligible Afghan voters out of 9.7 mln took part in the polls. The election was held amid constant threats from extremists. On election day, more than 100 terrorist attacks were carried out, which killed at least 30 people and left more than 120 wounded.