Medvedev, Netanyahu discuss Russin-Israeli cooperation

MOSCOW, October 21./TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has discussed cooperation between Russia and Israel in a phone call with the Israeli prime minister, also congratulating Benjamin Netanyahu on his 70th birthday, the press service of the Russian Cabinet of Ministers reports.

President Vladimir Putin also had a phone call with Netanyahu earlier on Monday. According to the Kremlin press service, the Russian leader congratulated the Israeli prime minister on his birthday, as well as discussed the situation in Syria and some key bilateral issues.

Benjamin Netanyahu was born in Tel Aviv on October 21, 1949. He led the Israeli government in 1996-1999, and became prime minister for a second time in 2009.