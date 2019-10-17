Argentina identifies three senior military officers as submarine tragedy suspects — media

BUENOS AIRES, October 17. /TASS/. Argentinean judge Marta Yanez summoned three high-ranking military officers for being questioned as suspects as part of the ongoing investigation into the loss of the San Juan submarine in 2017, the Clarin newspaper reported.

The charges were filed against Capt. Hector Alonso, who headed the country's submarine fleet at the time when San Juan disappeared; Capt. Hugo Miguel Correa, the submarine fleet’s former operational chief; and Capt. Jorge Andres Sulia, who was in charge of the fleet’s logistics.

The questioning was scheduled for October 22-24. The officials are suspected of neglecting their professional duties.