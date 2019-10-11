Improvised bomb goes off near Russian military police patrol in Syria

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. An improvised explosive device went off on the way of a Russian military police patrol in Syria’s Daraa governorate, chief of the Russian Center for reconciliation of the conflicting sides in SyriaAlexey Bakin said on Friday.

"At 10:25am on October 11, an improvised caseless explosive device went off near a motor convoy of a Russian military police patrol some 700 meters west of the settlement of Anhul in the province of Daraa in the south of Syria. Russian servicemen were not hurt. Syrian security officers reached the scene 20 minutes later. At this moment, another improvised explosive device was activated. As a result of the second blast, the car of Syrian security officers was damaged, two Syrian officers received minor wounds," Bakin said.

According to Bakin, illegal armed groups are stepping up their activities in various regions of Syria against the backdrop of Turkey’s Operation Peace Spring in northeastern Syria.

The Russian reconciliation center once again called on commanders of illegal armed groups to stop armed provocations and embark on the path of peace settlement of the situation in the regions they control.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.