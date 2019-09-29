One LPR serviceman killed in shelling by Ukrainian troops

LUGANSK, September 29. /TASS/. A servicemen of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) was killed in the village of Logvinovo, which came under shelling by Ukrainian troops, Yakov Osadchy, spokesman for the LPR’s defense ministry said on Sunday.

"Ukrainian troops opened fire at the territory of our republic at 19:05 local time. Fire was conducted from weapons banned by the Minsk agreement. This time, Ukrainian troops used a 120mm mortar and an anti-tank grenade launcher to shell the village of Logvinovo," LuganskInformCenter quoted him as saying. "One LPR people’s militias serviceman was killed. We offer our condolences to his family."

According to the spokesman, Ukrainian troops have intensified fire at LPR’s settlements ahead of another regular meeting of the Contact Groups obviously seeking to provoke retaliation actions from LPR servicemen.

He called on the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) to Ukraine to register these ceasefire violations that entailed human death and exert influence on Ukraine’s military political command to stop provocative actions at the contact line that may escalate the conflict.

Since the outbreak of the conflict in Donbass, the parties have agreed more than 20 ceasefires. The longest one of them was reported in 2016 when the ceasefire stayed in place for six weeks in a row. However, all the efforts to establish lasting ceasefire have been failing so far.

Yet another, this time a comprehensive and indefinite, ceasefire was declared starting from July 21, 2019 to be violated by the Ukrainian troops on the same day when they opened gunfire at the village of Novaya Tavriya in the south of the DPR.