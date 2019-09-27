US undermines settlement in Syria by accusing Damascus of chemical attacks — diplomat

Eyewitness interviews show there was no chemical attack in Syria’s Douma, says expert

THE UNITED NATIONS, September 27. /TASS/. US claims that the Syrian government is responsible for chemical attacks in Latakia province may undermine the possible improvement of the situation in Syria, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told reporters on Friday.

"It seems strange to us that every time some positive shifts happen, first of all in the political process, statements emerge that may undermine the improvement of the situation in Syria," Vershinin said.

The diplomat reminded that the UN investigation into all instances of chemical attacks in Syria is still underway. "That's why we regret that our US partners made such statements [accusing Damascus of chemical attacks] unilaterally," Vershinin added.

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said earlier that the Syrian authorities are responsible for the chlorine attack in Latakia province on May 19.