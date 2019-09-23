Venezuelan president says he will head to Russia for a visit in the next few hours

Venezuela’s Maduro says ready for talks with Trump if US changes policy

CARACAS, September 24. /TASS/. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has said that he will head to Russia in the next few hours for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Tonight I will head to Russia with an official visit in order to meet with our friend — President Putin," Maduro said in a speech broadcast on Twitter.

The Venezuelan president said he will also meet with Russian entrepreneurs during the visit. "We will discuss developing bilateral relations and consider possibilities to give them an additional impetus," he added.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier that Putin will meet with the presidents of Venezuela, Kazakhstan and the Philippines on the sidelines of the Valdai Club session in Sochi.

The 16th annual session of the Valdai International Discussion Club will be held in Sochi from September 30 until October 3. This year's topic is "Dawn of the East and the Global Political System.".