Taiwan says 22 Chinese aircraft approach island

HONG KONG, April 27. /TASS/. As many as 22 aircraft of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army have been detected near Taiwan, the Taiwanese military said.

They included Su-30 fighter jets, KJ-500 airborne early warning and control aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles.

The Taiwanese army said that 12 aircraft had crossed the so-called median line of the Taiwan Strait, which the island’s authorities regard as a demarcation line with mainland China.

Taiwan has been governed by its local administration since 1949 when the remaining Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) fled to the island after being defeated in China’s civil war. Beijing considers the island to be one of its provinces.