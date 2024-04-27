Moscow to overcome possible EU sanctions against Russian LNG — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Possible EU sanctions against Russian LNG supplies will manifest illegal and unfair competition, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding that Moscow will search for ways to overcome those obstacles.

"It is necessary to see what definitions will be worked out, what restrictions in particular <…> are being imposed," he said.

"In fact, the attempts to squeeze Russia out of energy markets continue, of course, the shift to more expensive markets is first of all profitable for the US, for a number of other countries, of course. For final consumers, mainly industrial sectors of Europe, it will mean more expensive gas," Peskov added. "We will obviously search for ways to overcome those illegal obstacles. Unfair and illegal competition," he said.

Bloomberg said earlier citing sources that the EU was considering introduction of a ban on re-export of Russian LNG via European ports to third countries as part of drafting the 14th package of anti-Russia sanctions, though it did not intend to prohibit EU members from purchasing it for using on its territory.