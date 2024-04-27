Russian GDP to add over 3% in 2024 — Putin

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Russian GDP may add more than 3% by the end of 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"The current real state of economy allows improving its development forecasts as well. Many experts say already now that Russia’s GDP may add more than 3% by the end of this year," he said at a meeting on economic issues.

"We definitely need active actions by the government, regions, which will support, encourage business and investment activity, help open new facilities, including high-tech ones, create new jobs, satisfy the growing demand of the domestic market, mainly through an increase in own production of goods and services that are more competitive compared with foreign suppliers," Putin said.