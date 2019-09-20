Moldovan president says reset in relations with Russia will help boost cooperation

CHISINAU, September 20. /TASS/. A reset in Moldovan-Russian relations will help to enhance cooperation, Moldovan President Igor Dodon said at the second Moldovan-Russian Economic Forum on Friday.

"I have once said that we are merely resetting Moldova’s relations with Russia and the process is advancing at a good pace. I am convinced that both Moldovan and Russian business people will find partners after this forum," the president said.

According to Dodon, the number of participants in the forum, which is held under the patronage of Moldova’s president, had doubled as compared to last year, having exceeded 1,000 attendees.

"It is a good trend," the head of state said.

Moldovagaz and Gazprom have reached a preliminary agreement to extend the current gas supplies contract for several years, Dodon told reporters.

"As far as I understand Gazprom has a wish to extend the current agreement for several years, there exists a preliminary agreement," he said.

In addition, Dodon thanked Dmitry Kozak, Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Representative for Trade and Economic Ties with Moldova, "for your contribution to that process."

The Moldovan-Russian Economic Forum is an international business conference on bilateral trade and economic cooperation. In September 2018, the forum was attended by more than 500 business people from Russia, Moldova and members of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). In 2019, according to the organizing committee, over 1,000 representatives from 13 countries are expected to participate. The forum kicked off on Thursday, but its main events are scheduled for Friday. The participants are provided with twelve discussion platforms.