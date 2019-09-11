US’ Afghanistan invasion backers plotting economic terror against Iran — foreign minister

TEHRAN, September 11. /TASS/. The supporters of the US invasion in Afghanistan in Washington are plotting to unleash a campaign of economic terrorism on Tehran, Iranian Foreign Affairs Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif believes.

"Same B Team which a) provided most 9/11 terrorists and b) pushed the US into the Afghan/Iraq quagmires is now plotting war through Economic Terrorism on Iranians," he wrote on his official Twitter page.