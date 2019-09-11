US’ Afghanistan invasion backers plotting economic terror against Iran — foreign minister

TEHRAN, September 11. /TASS/. The supporters of the US invasion in Afghanistan in Washington are plotting to unleash a campaign of economic terrorism on Tehran, Iranian Foreign Affairs Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif believes.
"Same B Team which a) provided most 9/11 terrorists and b) pushed the US into the Afghan/Iraq quagmires is now plotting war through Economic Terrorism on Iranians," he wrote on his official Twitter page.
On Wednesday, Zarif lambasted the latest US sanctions imposed on officials in the Iranian leadership as an act of escalating economic terrorism.
On Tuesday, US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin told a joint press briefing in the White House with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that the United States had slapped sanctions against natural persons and legal entities linked to terrorist groups. Mnuchin specified that the decision was aimed against organizations close to Hamas, the ISIS and Al-Qaeda, as well as Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite forces).