Macron’s statements on Russia confirm policy outlined at meeting with Putin, says expert

"Macron confirms all his statements made during the meeting with Putin in the run-up to the G7. There may be a crisis in relations regarding Ukraine, but cooperation still exists. Macron does not deny the need to continue cooperating with Russia despite existing differences. He confirms his position," the expert said.

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Statements by French President Emmanuel Macron on Russia’s role on the European continent are a logical continuation of his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Deputy Director of the RAS (Russian Academy of Sciences) Institute for Europe Vladislav Belov told TASS on Wednesday.

According to Belov, such statements are especially important in the run-up to the Normandy Four summit. "In this way, Macron highlights Russia’s role as a European country, whose influence cannot be denied or ignored," he explained.

Last week, Macron wrote on his Facebook page in Russian that there is obvious progress in the Russian-French relations on many political and economic issues due to the sides applying efforts on developing mutual relations. According to Macron, "Russia is a deeply European country", and France believes "in Europe stretching from Lisbon to Vladivostok."

On Tuesday, the French leader once again stressed the importance of dialogue with Russia during the annual French ambassadors’ conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris.