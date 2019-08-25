Three missiles fired at Israel from Gaza Strip, two intercepted - IDF

TEL AVIV, August 25. /TASS/. Palestinian radicals fired three missiles at Israel’s territory from the Gaza Strip, two of them were downed, the Israel Defense Forces said on Sunday.

"3 rockets were fired from Gaza at Israel. 2 of the rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome Aerial Defense system," IDF said on its Twitter account.

Palestinian radicals fire more rockets from the Gaza Strip at Israel’s southern territories on August 21 and 22. In retaliation, the Israeli Defense Forces hit military targets of the Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip’s northern part.