Trump postpones visit to Denmark after prime minister refuses to discuss selling Greenland

WASHINGTON, August 21. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has postponed his visit to Denmark after Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen refused to discuss the possible purchase of Greenland.

"Denmark is a very special country with incredible people, but based on Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's comments, that she would have no interest in discussing the purchase of Greenland, I will be postponing our meeting scheduled in two weeks for another time," Trump wrote on his official Twitter account.

"The Prime Minister was able to save a great deal of expense and effort for both the United States and Denmark by being so direct. I thank her for that and look forward to rescheduling sometime in the future!" he added.

Denmark and Greenland earlier said that the autonomous region is interested in cooperation with the US but will not be up for sale. Frederiksen refuted the possibility of selling Greenland.

Trump earlier confirmed that the United States is interested in purchasing Greenland. The US president was scheduled to visit Denmark on September 2-3.