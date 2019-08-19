France is interested in de-escalation of crisis over Iran nuclear program, says Macron

FORT DE BREGANCON /France/, August 19. /TASS/. Paris supports the easing of tensions over the Iranian nuclear issue, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday ahead of negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"France is interested in the de-escalation of the crisis over the Iran nuclear issue," he noted. The French leader said this issue will be discussed, in particular, during the negotiations with the Russian president.

The Iranian nuclear problem sharply escalated after the US had unilaterally withdrawn from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on May 8, 2018, and launched economic sanctions in the sphere of oil export against Iran. The Iranian side said that the remaining participants to the deal, chiefly the Europeans, are not fully implementing their obligations under the economic part of the treaty, so the deal in its current form is senseless.