US court sanctions arrest of Iranian oil tanker Grace 1

On July 4, Gibraltar’s authorities detained the Grace 1 oil tanker flying the Panamanian flag on suspicion of carrying oil to Syria in breach of EU sanctions
© AP Photo/Marcos Moreno

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. The US Federal Court in the District of Columbia has issued an arrest warrant for Iranian oil tanker, the Grace 1, the US Department of Justice announced in a statement.

"A seizure warrant and forfeiture complaint were unsealed today in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia alleging that Oil Tanker "Grace 1," all petroleum aboard it and $995,000.00 are subject to forfeiture based on violations of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), bank fraud statute, and money laundering statute, as well as separately the terrorism forfeiture statute," the statement reads.

"The documents allege a scheme to unlawfully access the U.S. financial system to support illicit shipments to Syria from Iran by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), a designated foreign terrorist organization," according to the statement from the US Department of Justice.

"The scheme involves multiple parties affiliated with the IRGC and furthered by the deceptive voyages of the Grace 1. A network of front companies allegedly laundered millions of dollars in support of such shipments."

On July 4, Gibraltar’s authorities detained the Grace 1 oil tanker flying the Panamanian flag on suspicion of carrying oil to Syria in breach of EU sanctions. The operation involved British marines.

According to Gibraltar’s authorities, there were 28 crew members onboard the vessel, including nationals of India, Pakistan and Ukraine. In response, the Iranian Foreign Ministry summoned the British ambassador to Tehran. Spain’s Acting Foreign Minister Josep Borrell said that the oil tanker had been detained at the United States’ request.

World
US continues to have predominant military influence in Africa, expert says
Africa has now become a foothold of two superpowers, the USA and China, who continue to coexist with each other "more or less painlessly," the expert claims
Military expert rejects Bolton’s claim Russia stole hypersonic technologies from US
Domestic hypersonic technologies rely on the gigantic scientific and technical potential created in the USSR, the expert said
Bird strike compels airliner carrying over 230 people to make belly landing near Moscow
The plane's engines were presumably knocked out by a bird strike
Trove of ancient silver coins found in Russia
They are believed to be the oldest coins to be minted on the territory of modern Russia
Radiation in Severodvinsk after test site accident notably exceeded background rate
According to an expert, there is no risk to the population of the Arkhangelsk Region
Reports of fourth victim of Salisbury incident lack credibility — Russian embassy
The diplomat added that the UK officials continue to refuse to cooperate with Russia regarding the Salisbury incident
Plane crash landing in Moscow region leaves 55 injured
The plane struck a flock of birds shortly after takeoff
US realizes China won’t join arms control initiative — Russian Foreign Minister
The Russian diplomatic agency believes that the US has set on a course for ruining the arms control system
Moscow slams media misinformation, unscrupulous ‘analyses’ of Lavrov’s remarks on Japan
"Any guesswork like ‘Lavrov voiced the conditions for the islands’ handover to Japan’ is inadmissible and is misinformation," the Russian diplomatic agency stated
Russia to feature export version of 5th-generation Su-57 fighter at MAKS air show
The Su-57E fighter and the Il-112VE military transport plane will be the main exhibits of the Russian exposition’s military segment at the airshow
Miracle in a cornfield: Airliner belly-lands safely outside Moscow following bird strike
All passengers were evacuated
PM Abe vows Japan will never take part in wars on WW2 surrender anniversary
Japan lost 3.1 million people in the war
Denmark bewildered by Trump’s sudden interest in buying Greenland
The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that Trump had shared his interest with his aides in purchasing Greenland
A321 captain says he was trying to rescue plane, passengers and crew
All the passengers of the crash-landed plane will receive compensations, according to the airport's management company
Putin awards Hero of Russia titles to pilots of belly-landed aircraft
Other crew were decorated with the Orders of Courage
Number of people seeking medical attention after plane crash landing climbs to 74
One remains in hospital
Russian military pilots win Aviadarts international competition
Overall, 43 crews representing Russia, China, Belarus and Kazakhstan took part in the Aviadarts 2019 competition
Russian fighter jets scrambled 19 times on interception missions in past week
According to the Defense Ministry, 28 foreign aircraft were conducting reconnaissance near Russian borders in the past week
Russia’s cutting-edge frigate to enter final shipbuilders’ trials this week
Project 22350 frigates displace 4,500 tonnes and can develop a speed of 29 knots
Russian jets force NATO’s F-18 away from Shoigu’s plane over Baltic Sea
NATO jets approached Russian aircraft to identify it, according to a NATO official
Polish authorities intend to increase price of Russian gas transit — news agency
The fee Poland currently receives from Gazprom is "actually equal to zero," according to the Polish energy security official
Two Tu-160 strategic bombers redeploy from Chukotka to south Russia in drills
The crews covered a distance of over 8,000 kilometers, as reported by the press office of Russia’s Defense Ministry
UN Security Council to discuss Kashmir issue on Friday — source
China supported a request by Pakistan for a UN Security Council discussion on the matter, submitted early this week
Undetonated WWII aerial bomb excavated and removed from Moscow’s Kremlin
Removal of WWII air bomb from the Kremlin did not affect Putin’s schedule, according to the presidential spokesman
Press review: Iran threatens to sink Israeli ships and Turkey rattled by Syrian win
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, August 13
Russia, China offer to help Venezuela in preparing for 2020 Olympics — Maduro
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said that "many athletes" will be able to go to Russia and China for training
Press review: What caused the A321 bird strike and Zelensky turns to Trump for help
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, August 16
Pilots belly-landed A321 in suburban cornfield with clockwork precision, says expert
The crew managed to timely shut down the engines and stop the fuel feed, the expert stated
Russian oil companies earn nearly $1 bln thanks to US sanctions — Bloomberg
The demand for Urals oil in the Mediterranean region is at its historic peak, according to analysts polled by the agency
Majority of passengers of plane that crash-landed near Moscow refuse to travel further
An Ural Airlines Airbus A321 en route from Moscow to Simferopol made a belly landing near Zhukovsky International Airport earlier on Thursday
Russia’s top brass mulls arming military pilots with PP-2000 submachine gun
A more compact PP-2000 submachine gun is meant to replace the Kalashnikov AKS-74U assault rifle
New species of deer caught by camera trap in Russia’s Far East nature reserve
A water deer was for the first time ever recorded on the territory Russia and within the borders of the former Soviet Union
Russia, Venezuela sign agreement on visits by military ships
The document was inked at a meeting in Moscow
Kremlin praises heroic pilots for safely landing plane after bird strike
The Kremlin spokesman also said that the plane accident needs to be promptly investigated
China requests UN Security Council to address Kashmir on August 15 or 16
Moscow does not object to holding such a meeting, but the matter should be discussed behind closed doors
Spanish fighter jet buzzes Russian defense chief's plane
The F-18 fighter jet tried to approach a plane of the Russian defense minister over the neutral waters of the Baltic Sea on Tuesday
Russian aircraft fire unguided missiles at 'enemy' positions in Far Eastern drills
The press service of the Eastern Military District said that up to 50 aircraft from the Aerospace Defense Forces took part in the military exercise
Captain of belly-landed plane has vast flight experience under his belt, says airline
The pilots had prevented a fire from breaking out on board the plane, landing the aircraft on its belly in an open field, according to the airline
Moldovan president wants to discuss new gas supply contract with Putin
Moldovan President Igor Dodon said he will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin "in late August or early September"
Syrian missile defense forces repel rocket attack at military facilities in Hama — SANA
Syrian missile defense forces struck a rocket that was launched from the airspace of neighboring Lebanon
Decision to make emergency landing in cornfield made after second engine fails — pilot
An Ural Airlines Airbus A321 en route from Moscow to Simferopol made a belly landing near Zhukovsky International Airport earlier on Thursday
Terrorists reportedly capture pilot from Syrian jet brought down in Idlib — TV
The plane was attacking positions of militants putting up resistance in Khan Shaykhun
Russia’s upgraded missile corvette holds live-fire exercise in Sea of Japan
The warship successfully employed surface-to-air missiles, launching them against the target that simulated a surface ship and a simulated air target
Tests of Burevestnik nuclear powered cruise missile successfully completed, says source
"A major stage of trials of the cruise missile of the Burevestnik complex, the tests of the nuclear power unit, were successfully completed at one of facilities in January," he said
Press review: US meddling in Hong Kong devalues democracy and is New START doomed
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, August 15
Hotel owners in Georgia want compensations for losses due to lack of tourists from Russia
Kobuleti Mayor Mirian Katamdze met with the protesters, promising to resolve the issue
Russia urges all countries to prevent arms race in outer space — diplomat
"Missing this chance will be a crime against future generations," he said
Who stole Russia’s diplomatic property, Mr. Bolton? Moscow slams US ‘missile tech’ smear
Washington "kidnapped a large number of Russian citizens from third countries," the Russian diplomat claimed
West upgrades methods of cyberattacks — Russian Security Council
The senior official mentioned the publication in The New York Times notifying about the US attempts to insert malware into Russia’s energy systems
West plans to accuse Serbia of disrupting dialogue with Kosovo — Russian ambassador
Russian Ambassador to Belgrade Alaxander Botsan-Kharchenko said that "prerequisites are being created to once again accuse Belgrade of disrupting negotiations"
Russia’s Black Sea Fleet latest warship, coastal artillery strike targets in drills
The exercise was conducted in accordance with the Black Sea Fleet’s combat training plan, the Fleet's press office stated
