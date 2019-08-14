Russia, Turkey conduct joint patrol in Syria — Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Russian and Turkish military servicemen conducted a joint patrol in Syria’s Tell Rifaat city on Wednesday afternoon, chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Sides in Syria, Major General Alexei Bakin, told reporters.

"On August 14, 2019, from 12:00 to 12:40, the Russian and Turkish military police units jointly patrolled the Tell Rifaat deconfliction zone," he said, adding that the patrol’s route ran between the inhabited communities of Herbol and Shaykh Issa.

In late March, the Turkish military reported that the first such joint patrol had been conducted.