Venezuelan government working on bypassing new US sanctions — foreign minister

CARACAS, August 6. /TASS/. The Venezuelan authorities are looking for opportunities to bypass another round of US sanctions, Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza told a press conference on Tuesday.

"We were ready for such attacks and created alternative routes. We will not be broken in any circumstances," Telesur TV channel quoted Arreaza as saying. The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry earlier described new US sanctions as "illegal acts of economic terrorism" against Venezuelan people.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order that bans Americans from doing business with the Venezuelan government. On Tuesday, the US Department of the Treasury said that sanctions do not apply to humanitarian aid.

On January 23 Venezuelan National Assembly Speaker Juan Guaido proclaimed himself as the country's acting president. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has described it as a coup attempt and announced severing diplomatic relations with the United States.

Guaido was recognized as interim president by the Lima Group countries (except for Mexico), as well as by Albania, Georgia, the United States, and the Organization of American States. Several EU countries came forward with support for the Venezuelan parliament and expressed hope for new elections to resolve the crisis. Maduro was supported by Russia, Belarus, Bolivia, Iran, China, Cuba, Nicaragua, El Salavador, Syria and Turkey.