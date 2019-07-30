Russia’s ambassador calls on UN not to circulate lies about Idlib

THE UNITED NATIONS, July 30. /TASS/. The West makes attempts to preserve a terrorist enclave in Idlib in order to fight against the Syrian authorities, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said at the Tuesday session of the UN Security Council, which focused on the humanitarian situation in Syria.

"We call on the United Nations Secretariat and the [world] organization’s specialized agencies not to make haste by publishing unverified information," he said. "The data should be taken from reliable and non-politicized sources, they must be re-verified. Russia was said today to be deliberately conducting strikes against hospitals. It is a lie."

Earlier at the session, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Mark Lowcock claimed citing satellite data that more than 90 days of air and missile strikes by the Syrian government and the Russian Federation resulted in the slaughter of people in the Idlib de-escalation zone.