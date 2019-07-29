Russia presents to UN its concept of collective security in Persian Gulf

UNITED NATIONS, July 29. /TASS/. Russia's concept of collective security in the Persian Gulf has been distributed as an official document approved by the United Nations. The document has been obtained by TASS.

"In the current conditions, energetic and effective action is needed at an international and regional levels in the interests of improving and further stabilizing the situation in the Persian Gulf, overcoming the prolonged crisis stage and turning this sub-region to peace, good neighborly relations and sustainable development," the document said.

"Practical work on launching the process of creating a security system in the Persian Gulf may be started by holding bilateral and multilateral consultations between interested parties, including countries both within the region and outside of it, UN Security Council, LAS [League of Arab States], OIC [Organization of Islamic Cooperation], GCC [Gulf Cooperation Council]," the document added.

In a letter to the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly, Russia said that it is "ready for cooperation with all interested parties to implement this and other constructive proposals."

On July 23, the Russian Foreign Ministry presented the Concept of collective security in the Persian Gulf. The document envisages forming an initiative group to prepare an international conference on security and cooperation in the Persian Gulf, which would later lead to establishing an organization on security and cooperation in this region.