How to get an electronic visa to Russia

Electronic visa travel was launched in Russia in 2017. However it is in force only in some regions, Saint Perersburg and the Leningrad Region are due to join the list in the near future. The region's governor Alexander Drozdenko is assured that this is going to boost tourism from Finland and the Baltic states.

Here is everything you need to know about getting an electronic Russian visa.

What's the difference between an electrinic visa and a regular one?

The electronic visa's main advantage is simplicity — one can fill in the form online without attanding a consulate.

It eases the visa obtaining process for potential tourists, and the state saves on diplomatic missions while at the same time keeping the possibility of denying an entry, which is quite difficult to do with visa-free travel.

Where are you allowed to go?

Visitors can come to Russia's Far East and Kaliningrad Region using electronic visas.

It is only allowed to enter the said territories through:

airports — in Kaliningrad (Khrabrovo), Vladivostok (Knevichi), Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky (Yelizovo), Blagoveschensk, Khabarovsk (Novy), Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk (Khomutovo), Anadyr (Ugolny), Ulan-Ude (Mukhino) And in Chita (Kadala);

ports — Kaliningrad (stations in Kaliningrad, Baltiysk and Svetly), Vladivostok, Zarubino, Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Korsakov, Posiet;

railway stations — Mamonovo, Sovetsk, Pogranichny, Khasan, Makhalino;

automobile stations — Bagrationovsk, Gusev, Mamonovo (Gzhekhotki), Mamonovo (Gronovo), Morskoye, Pogranichny, Sovetsk, Chernyshevskoye, Poltavka, Turiy Rog.

At the same time, visitors can move freely only within the region through which, in fact, entered the country. They must also leave through the same checkpoints. Thus, having arrived in the Khabarovsk Region, one can only travel within its borders and leave through it, respectively.

According to media reports, electronic visa travel is planned to be introduced across the whole country starting 2021. Currently in case one already has a valid Russian visa, there is no need to issue an electronic one to visit the regions listed above.

Who is eligible for an electronic visa?

Citizens of 18 countries can get a Russian e-visa and enter the Far Eastern Federal District:

Algeria,

Bahrain,

Brunei,

India,

Iran,

Qatar,

China (including Taiwan)

Democratic People’s Republic of Korea,

Kuwait,

Morocco,

Mexico

United Arab Emirates (UAE),

Oman,

Saudi Arabia,

Singapore,

Tunisia,

Turkey,

Japan.

For the Kaliningrad region, the list contains even more - 53 countries. A complete list can be found on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

How to get a visa?

To get an electronic visa, a foreigner needs to fill out a form on a special consular site of the Russian Foreign Ministry and send passport data and scans of other necessary documents.

By the way, the site can save a draft application for the case of problems with the Internet - such a statement will be stored for 30 days from the last save. In addition, it is recommended to remember or write down the application number in order to restore it if necessary.

Data on the electronic visa is stored in the information system, and at the entrance to the passport put only a mark about crossing the border.

The application

One has to fill out the application form for an electronic visa not earlier than in 20 days and not later than 4 days prior to the planned arrival.

Validation date

It is a single entry visa issued for up to 30 days. And one can stay in Russia on such visa type for up to eight days.

At the same time, eight days does not mean a 192 hour net period (24*8) stay in the country. For example, if a person entered Vladivostok on August 1 at 8:00 pm, that person should leave at no later than 23:59, on August 8.

The cost

The visa is issued free of charge within four days. In order to get one, no invitations or confirmations of stay are necessary.

Which type of visa will you get?

An electronic visa can be a business (the purpose of a trip is business), a tourist (the purpose of a trip is tourism) or a humanitarian visa (the purpose of a trip being sports, cultural and scientific and technical connections).

If a person intends to visit Russia for other purposes than stated, they will have to attend the consulate for a regular visa.

Additional information

The passport must be valid for at least six months from the date of application for a visa. And there should be enough space for stamps in it.

Visitors should have medical insurance for the entire duration of stay in Russia.

A separate electronic visa has to be issued for every child in the family.

When applying online, a colored full-face photo needs to be uploaded in JPEG. It should be against a light background with normal lighting. Here is a complete list of image requirements.

How does this work?

Fill in the application form.

Get notification of visa issuance via e-mail or on the website (you will need an application number for that). .

Print it or save it on a smartphone.

Show it to employees of the transport company and a border guards.

It is imoprtant to remember that the issuance of a visa does not guarantee an entry into the country. Entry can be denied at the border, for example, in case one knowingly provided fake information about themselves or in other cases provided by law.