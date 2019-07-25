Lightning kills more than 50 people in India in 48 hours — media

NEW DELHI, July 25. /TASS/. At least fifty-one people have died in lightning strikes since Tuesday in the Indian states of Bihar and Jharkhand hit by powerful thunderstorms, NDTV India reported on Thursday, citing sources in the police of these states.

According to the reports, 39 people died in Bihar and 12 more died in Jharkhand. A few more people were injured. The authorities said they would dole out some money to the families of those who died or sustained injuries.

South Asia was rocked by one of the most devastating monsoons in ten years in late June. Torrential rains and thunderstorms caused transport problems, collapse of buildings and numerous fatalities, including the lightning strikes.