Belarusian diplomat wounded in Ankara is in serious condition — Foreign Ministry

MINSK, July 25. /TASS/. Doctors describe the condition of the Belarusian diplomat who underwent surgery after sustaining several gunshot wounds in an attack in Ankara as serious, Belarusian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Anatoly Glaz informed TASS on Thursday.

Belarusian diplomat taken to hospital after being attacked in Ankara — newspaper

"Last night, the diplomat underwent an emergency surgery, which was successful. He remains in hospital, doctors describe his condition as serious," he said.

On Wednesday, Demiroren News Agency reported that minister counsellor of the Belarusian Embassy in Turkey Alexander Poganshev had been attacked presumably by his neighbor who committed suicide immediately after the attack. The incident took place in Ankara’s Cankaya district, home to many government institutions and foreign diplomatic missions.