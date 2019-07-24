Belarusian diplomat taken to hospital after being attacked in Ankara — newspaper

ANKARA, July 24. /TASS/. Belarusian diplomat Alexander Poganshev has been wounded in an attack by an armed man in Ankara, the Hurriyet newspaper reported on Wednesday.

According to the newspaper, the attack was committed by a resigned Turkish officer in Ankara’s Cankaya district, a home to many government buildings and foreign diplomatic missions. The attacker committed suicide. The Belarusian diplomat was taken to hospital.

The Belarusian embassy has been unavailable for comment.

According to Demiroren News Agency, the attacker was the diplomat’s neighbor. He fired two shots at Poganshev.