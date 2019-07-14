Turkey says sixth plane carrying S-400 components arrived in Ankara

ANKARA, July 14. /TASS/. The sixth Russian plane with a new batch of components for S-400 missile systems landed on Sunday at Murted Air Base in the Ankara province, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense reported.

""The deliveries of S-400 air defense systems continue. To that end, the sixth plane has landed at Murted Air Base," the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier on Sunday, the fifth aircraft carrying S-400 components landed there.

Deliveries of Russia’s S-400 missile systems to Turkey began on July 12. According to the Turkish Ministry of National Defense, on that day three cargo planes delivered several truck tractors and a transport and load vehicle for S-400 systems to Murted Air Base. Another Russian plane arrived next day.

S-400 deal

The first reports about the talks between Russia and Turkey on the deliveries of S-400 air defense missile systems emerged in November 2016. Russia confirmed in September 2017 that the relevant contract had been signed. Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar earlier said that the deployment of S-400 surface-to-air missile systems could begin in October 2019.

CEO of Russia’s state hi-tech corporation Rostec Sergei Chemezov said in December 2017 that the S-400 deal was worth $2.5 bln.

Washington earlier warned that it might deny Turkey the purchase of F-35 fighter-bombers, if Ankara pressed ahead with the S-400 deal.

The S-400 ‘Triumf’ is the most advanced long-range air defense missile system that went into service in Russia in 2007. It is designed to destroy aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles, including medium-range missiles, and can also be used against ground installations. The S-400 can engage targets at a distance of 400 km and at an altitude of up to 30 km.