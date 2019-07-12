Venezuela’s government, opposition agree to set up anti-crisis commission

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Venezuela’s government and opposition forces have agreed to set up a commission to discuss ways of overcoming the current political crisis, said the foreign ministry of Norway, which acts as a mediator in the negotiation process.

"We announce that the representatives of the main political actors in Venezuela are continuing the negotiations that were initiated in Oslo," the ministry said in a statement. "As part of this process, a negotiation table has been established that will work in a continuous and efficient manner to reach an agreed-upon solution within the framework of the Constitution."

"We emphasize the importance of the parties showing utmost caution in their comments and statements about the process," the document reads.

Meanwhile, Miranda State Governor Hector Rodriguez, who represented Venezuela's government at the Barbados talks, said an agreement with the opposition was possible.

"It will be a difficult path, which will require enormous work and patience," he said in an address broadcast via the Periscope app. "But I believe we may sign an agreement on peaceful co-existence."

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said the three-days talks with the opposition in Barbados were very intense.

"We have an agreement with the government of Norway that we will not disclose the details. I can only say that our agenda included six provisions," he said.

In May, the Venezuelan authorities and opposition held at least two rounds of indirect talks in Oslo. On Monday, the new round of talks has kicked off in Barbados. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said that the meeting lasted for five hours and did not rule out that an agreement may be reached at the talks.

Minister of Communications and Information Jorge Rodriguez said on Wednesday the talks proceeded well.