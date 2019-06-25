US should think where Iran pressure could lead, says Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. It is worth thinking for Washington where its policy in relation to Iran can lead, the Russian Foreign Ministry issued commentary reads.

"Moscow is anxiously watching the United States stoking tensions around Iran for more than a year now. By putting forward ungrounded allegations against Tehran and by withdrawing from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on ensuring the peaceful nature of the Iranian nuclear program, Washington is gradually building up mass sanction pressure and provocative activities, including the military ones," the Ministry pointed out. "Imagining itself the master of destinies and by pursuing a more and more aggressive policy, Washington is rushing to punish those who are not willing to bow down to the American dictate."

"The US authorities would benefit from thinking where this irresponsible policy in relation to this country can lead," the Russian foreign agency stressed, adding that it is fraught with "not only destabilization of the Middle East and Central Asia, but also disruption of the whole international security system.".