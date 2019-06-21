Iran receives likely attack warning from US — Reuters

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. The Iranian leadership received an overnight warning from US President Donald Trump of a likely attack against Iran, Reuters quoted Iranian government sources as saying.

Trump reportedly demanded Iran should enter into negotiations with the United States within Washington’s deadline. In reply Iran warned the US of the risk of "regional and international consequences." Trump and Iran exchanged messages through Oman.

"In his message, Trump said he was against any war with Iran and wanted to talk to Tehran about various issues... He gave a short period of time to get our response, but Iran's immediate response was that it is up to Supreme Leader (Ayatollah Ali) Khamenei to decide about this issue," one of the officials told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

A second Iranian official said: "We made it clear that the leader is against any talks, but the message will be conveyed to him to make a decision...However, we told the Omani official that any attack against Iran will have regional and international consequences."