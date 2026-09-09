Russian figure skater Dikidzhi invited to compete at ISU Grand Prix in China

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Russian figure skater Vladislav Dikidzhi has received an invitation to participate in the ISU (the International Skating Union) Grand Prix competition in China, Secretary General of the Russian Figure Skating Federation (RFSF) Alexander Kogan told TASS on Wednesday.

"In line with the alternative reserve list Vladislav Dikidzhi received an invitation to skate at the Grand Prix stage in China," Kogan said. "We wish him good luck, and we are also looking forward to more of our figure skaters competing at the Challenger series."

"We are pleased with these steps towards the full return of Russian figure skaters to the international stage. The Russian audience will soon be able to see all of them at the trials," he added.

Last week, Dikidzhi, 22, won the men's singles event at the Challenger series competition in Tokyo, the 2026 Kinoshita Group Cup, which was the first international tournament for Russian figure skaters in four years.

Coached by Oleg Tataurov, Dikidzhi is the 2025 Russian champion and a multiple-time winner of Russian Grand Prix stages. In the 2025/2026 season of the national championship, he finished seventh overall.

The 2026 Cup of China is a figure skating competition sanctioned by the International Skating Union (ISU). Organized and hosted by the Chinese Skating Association, it is the third event of the 2026/2027 ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating competition series. It will be held on November 6-8 at the Shenzhen Universiade Sports Centre in Shenzhen, China.

Participation of Russian figure skaters in int’l competitions

In March 2022, the ISU suspended Russian and Belarusian athletes from all international tournaments supervised by the organization due to the developments in Ukraine.

At the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, the ISU allowed two Russian figure skaters to participate under a neutral status - Adelia Petrosyan and Petr Gumennik.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced a decision in July to reinstate the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and also recommended lifting restrictions on the participation of Russian athletes in all international tournaments, including both in individual and team competitions.

Starting from the 2026/27 season, the International Skating Union allowed Russian figure skaters to participate in international competitions in a neutral status.