Mexico advances to next round of 2026 FIFA World Cup with 1-0 win over South Korea

MEXICO, June 19. /TASS/. The national football team of Mexico is the first to advance to the Round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after it had defeated South Korea 1-0.

The only goal of the match at the Estadio Akron in Zapopan was scored by Mexico’s Luis Romo in the 50th minute of the match.

Playing in Group A of the championship, the Mexican squad defeated South Africa in the opening match (2-0) and following the win over South Korea it secured the top spot in its group to advance further.

Group A teams are now as follows: Mexico (six points), South Korea (three points), the Czech Republic (one point) and South Africa (one point).

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States between June 11 and July 19. The matches are staged in 16 cities across the three countries. This is the first FIFA World Cup featuring 48 teams instead of the previous 32-team format.