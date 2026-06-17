Argentina defeats Algeria in FIFA World Cup match

WASHINGTON, June 17. /TASS/. Argentina defeated Algeria 3:0 in a World Cup group match in Kansas City, with Lionel Messi scoring a hat-trick (17th minute, 60th minute, 76th minute).

Having scored 16 goals, he now shares the record for most World Cup goals with German player Miroslav Klose.

Argentina and Algeria compete in Group J alongside Austria and Jordan. Argentina faces Austria on June 22. Algeria meets Jordan on June 23.

The FIFA World Cup in the US, Canada, and Mexico will conclude on July 19. For the first time, 48 teams are participating in the tournament.

The Argentinian national team is the defending world champion.