Putin hails Russian boxers for topping medal standings at IBA World Boxing Championship

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a message of congratulations to boxers Vsevolod Shumkov, Ilya Popov, Ismail Mutsolgov, Dzhambulat Bizhamov, Sharabutdin Atayev, Muslim Gadzhimagomedov and David Surov, for bringing home golds for Russia at the IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships Dubai 2025 (UAE), the Kremlin’s press office said in a statement.

"I want to congratulate you with winning gold medals at the IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships," the message reads. "A strong character, mastery, and excellent training have become the main factors for your success."

They have enabled you to beat worthy rivals in honest fights and make it to the top of the winners’ podium. I congratulate our entire national team on topping the overall medal table," Putin stated.

"I wish you new achievements and all the best," the Russian president added.

At the 2025 IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships in the United Arab Emirates earlier this month, the Russian boxers won seven gold, five silver and one bronze medals. In total, they won the most medals of any country.