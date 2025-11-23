{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Russia’s women chess team wins 2025 FIDE World Championship in Madrid

The Women’s World Chess Championship is held biannually

MADRID, November 23. /TASS/. Russia has edged out the national team of Azerbaijan in the finals of the 2025 FIDE (International Chess Federation) Women World Championship in Spain’s Madrid in team event.

The Russian chess players won two matches with the score of 3:1 and 2.5:1.5.

The Women’s World Chess Championship is held biannually. The Russians won the tournament in 2017 and 2021 but in 2023, they skipped the competition due to the ban of the Council of the International Chess Federation, which ruled in 2022 to bar the national teams of Russia and Belarus from participating in competitions under the auspices of the organization. In 2025, Russian chess players performed in a neutral status.

Russian women’s chess team reach team championship final
The Russian chess players won two matches with the score of 2.5:1.5
Read more
Economic Development Ministry revises Russian GDP growth forecast for 2024 up to 2.8%
Minister Maxim Reshetnikov pointed out that domestic consumer and investment demand remain the main growth factor
Read more
Zelensky announces beginning of talks in Geneva
"A good thing is that diplomacy has become more intense and that the conversation may be constructive," he said
Read more
Eindhoven Airport suspends operations
Anti-drone aids of the Dutch defense forces were made ready, Acting Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans said
Read more
Chief of Russia’s General Staff Gerasimov inspects Battlegroup Center — top brass
Valery Gerasimov listened to reports by their commanders, the commander of the Combined Arms Army and other military leaders of the Battlegroup Center on the current situation and the results of the fulfillment of combat missions in the area of responsibility
Read more
Europe, Canada, Japan call for additional work on US plan on Ukraine — statement
The statement also emphasizes the EU support to "the principle that borders must not be changed by force"
Read more
Putin will pay state visit to Kyrgyzstan this week, attend CSTO summit
Moreover, the Russian leader has other international contacts and telephone conversations planned
Read more
West makes strategic mistake by ignoring Russia's resolve to defend its interests — MFA
In his view, relations with the West can rest only on a contractual basis — that is, on situational mutual understanding built on a strictly balanced approach that takes Russia’s interests into account
Read more
Peace plan for Ukraine at final stage of agreement — Ukrainian security chief
Vladimir Zelensky said earlier in the day that talks between the Ukrainian delegation and European partners and the US delegation began in Switzerland to discuss steps toward ending the conflict
Read more
Kissinger considers Ukraine’s NATO membership ‘appropriate’ outcome of the conflict
"Before the war, I was opposed to membership of Ukraine in NATO, because I feared that it would start exactly the process that we see now," Former US Secretary of State noted
Read more
Russian army destroys Ukraine’s S-300 system with smart artillery shell — military
The shell was targeted by a laser-equipped drone, the Russian Defense Ministry revealed
Read more
Europe has prepared counterplan to US peace proposals on Ukraine — Sky News
Europe's vision on the issue will be presented on November 23 at a meeting on the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine in Geneva, according to the TV channel
Read more
No thanks from Ukraine for US efforts — Trump
A US delegation led by US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll that was visiting Kiev on November 20 handed over to Zelensky US President Donald Trump’s plan for settling the conflict
Read more
Kellogg calls Kiev's statements "posturing" amid "catastrophic losses"
The conflict needs to be brought to an end, the US Special Presidential Envoy for Ukraine emphasized
Read more
Israeli Minister of Defense Avigdor Lieberman resigns
The minister made a personal statement broadcast by the country's main TV channels
Read more
Russian gas supplies through Ukraine remain at previous volume, via Nord Stream suspended
Nominations for transit of Russian gas for September 23 via the gas distribution station Sokhranovka are absent
Read more
Brussels chooses confrontation over dialogue with Tbilisi — parliament speaker
Shalva Papuashvili said that the reason for the confrontation is the law on foreign agents that the Georgian parliament adopted in May 2024
Read more
Supercam UAV helps identify enemy drone launch sites — manufacturer
Yekaterina Zgirovskaya, spokesperson for the Unmanned Systems Group, elaborated on the drone’s sophisticated communication systems, highlighting its frequency-hopping mode
Read more
US does not want repeat of situation with Minsk agreements — Kellogg
The agreements were completely sabotaged by Kiev with the support of Berlin and Paris
Read more
Ex-president of Brazil attempted to remove ankle bracelet
The damaged device transmitted a signal to enforcement authorities
Read more
EU to prevent reduction of Ukrainian army, not cede control over Russian assets to US
The EU will also seek to transfer control of the Zaporozhye NPP to Ukraine as this will "reduce the EU's costs of maintaining Ukraine's energy balance," a source in diplomatic circles in Brussels told TASS
Read more
Trump's peace plan aims to save Ukraine — Russian envoy
Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO Kirill Dmitriev emphasized that opponents of Donald Trump's plan "benefit from an endless war"
Read more
Trump believes Zelensky bluffs to get better deal on Ukraine — newspaper
According to the newspaper, Donald Trump's fundamental view of the conflict has not changed since his meeting with Vladimir Zelensky at the White House in February
Read more
30 more Kursk Region residents remaining in Ukraine — human rights ombudswoman
Tatiana Mosklakova pointed out that Russia is doing its best to return them
Read more
Kiev to get eight SAMP-T air defense systems, radars, missiles, air bombs from France
According to Vladimir Zelensky, these strategic agreements will be in force for ten years, until 2035
Read more
Russia ready to discuss building new world order with friends — Putin
The Russian leader reiterated the invitation to Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and other participants of the forum to come to Kazan
Read more
Trilateral meeting between Turkey, Russia, Ukraine slated for Friday in Istanbul
The source added that "it is still unclear whether a four-party format meeting, involving the US, Russia, Ukraine and Turkey, will be held"
Read more
Rafale fighter jets not suited for combat operations in Ukraine — expert
Aviation expert Cyril de Lattre also noted that unlike the Swedish Gripen or Soviet MiG and Sukhoi jets, the French fighter is not adapted for takeoff from roads or unprepared runways
Read more
Putin says Kiev lacks objective information about situation on battlefield
Russian President noted that Ukraine and its European allies are mistaken if they think they can inflict a strategic defeat on Russia on the battlefield
Read more
US believes Russia will demand changes to peace plan for Ukraine — Kellogg
According to Bloomberg, the plan also envisages the lifting of the anti-Russian sanctions
Read more
Crimea reports all-time high of 693 new daily coronavirus cases
Since the start of the pandemic, the region has confirmed over 81,000 coronavirus recoveries and about 3,000 fatalities
Read more
Russia aims to open embassies in Gambia, Liberia, Comoros
Head of the Foreign Ministry's Department for Partnership with Africa Tatyana Dovgalenko noted that trade turnover with African countries was growing dynamically, reaching double-digit growth, and amounted to $27 billion in 2024
Read more
Witkoff may visit Russia if Geneva talks are successful — WP
The journalist spoke with American officials familiar with the negotiations
Read more
Number of UAVs shot down while flying toward Moscow has reached four
The total number of UAVs shot down flying toward the capital since the start of the day has reached four
Read more
Lancet can disable even most advanced equipment — ZALA
The company revealed that Lancet operators have successfully destroyed over 260 American M777 towed howitzers, more than 100 M109 self-propelled howitzers, and over 60 Polish AHS Krab self-propelled artillery pieces
Read more
Russian government approves list of unfriendly countries and territories
The countries and territories mentioned in the list imposed or joined the sanctions against Russia after the start of a special military operation of the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine
Read more
Eindhoven Airport returns to work after drone incident — Dutch Defense Ministry
"The Defense Ministry took required measures but cannot provide further information about action taken for security considerations," Acting Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans said
Read more
Putin, Erdogan to speak over phone on November 24 — Kremlin spokesman
Addressing a news conference in South Africa earlier in the day, the Turkish leader said he planned to talks to Putin on Monday
Read more
US, Ukraine to agree on final details of draft settlement plan in Geneva — Reuters
"Nothing will be agreed on" until US President Donald Trump and Vladimir Zelensky meet, the source added
Read more
Zelensky may come to the US to discuss peace plan — Kellogg
The United States is very close to settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, the special envoy said
Read more
US admits Russia's concerns about root causes of Ukrainian conflict are justified — MFA
According to him, "without addressing profound issues, including those concerning the rights of Russians, the Russian language, and the Orthodox canonical church, it is impossible to agree on a sustainable settlement"
Read more
Russia warns Canada of retaliation for hostile actions, accuses Ottawa of provocations
"The Canadian authorities should exercise caution and refrain from harmful steps that could escalate confrontation with Russia," the Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized
Read more
UAC delivers new batch of Su-35S fighters
Rostec first deputy CEO Vladimir Artyakov said Russian pilots praise the jets as the best in the class
Read more
US plan being solid basis for talks on settlement in Ukraine — Rubio
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio noted that the peace proposal is based on input from the Russian and Ukrainian sides
Read more
Life’s trials and tribulations reason to shed vanity, focus on crucial matters, says Putin
The residents of the Kamchatka Peninsula were the first audience in Russia to hear the president's message minutes before midnight
Read more
German government was aware of US peace plan for Ukraine since late October — media
After details of the plan leaked to the media, panic broke out in Berlin, with Chancellor Friedrich Merz making frantic calls to his European counterparts
Read more
Russian senator calls Vance's statement recognition previous US policy on Ukraine failed
Earlier, Vance described as illusory the belief that increasing military aid to Ukraine and tightening sanctions against Russia would enable Kiev to win the conflict
Read more
Over 50 world leaders will speak during second day of UN Climate Summit
According to the program distributed by the organizers of the forum, in the morning, in particular, speeches are expected from Prince Albert II of Monaco, President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov
Read more
BRICS has many options to ensure secure payments — MFA
The Russian deputy foreign minister emphasized the need to "start implementing these plans"
Read more
Europe ready to re-invite Russia to G8 when conflict in Ukraine is settled
Notably, earlier in the day Germany Chancellor Friedrich Merz spoke against returning to cooperation with Russia in this format
Read more
Brussels insist that there can be no territorial concessions from Ukraine
According to the US-proposed plan, which was leaked to the Western media, the United States and other countries will have to recognize Russia’s sovereignty over Crimea, Donbass and other territories that Ukraine will have to give up
Read more
Europe’s rival peace plan envisages no restriction on Ukrainian army’s size — media
The 24-point European plan provides for a gradual easing of sanctions if it abides by the peace plan and their automatic restoration if the ceasefire is breached
Read more
Putin comments on Trump’s peace plan at Russian Security Council meeting
The Russian president spoke on this topic for six minutes
Read more
Elections in Ukraine needed, Kellogg says
Keith Kellogg also added that the US may push Ukraine to territorial concessions in exchange for security guarantees
Read more
Russia ready to take retaliatory measures on Norwegian vessels in absence of agreements
Earlier, Norway imposed sanctions against the Russian fishing companies Norebo and Murman Seafood, banning them from fishing in the country's economic zone
Read more
G7 condemns elections in Russia’s new region as illegitimate
The group also pledged to continue "to provide the financial, humanitarian, security and diplomatic support Ukraine requires for as long as it takes"
Read more
Kremlin aide hopes Putin's major state visit to India will be fruitful
The dates have been agreed on for early December, Yury Ushakov said, adding that they will be officially announced together with Indian partners
Read more
Russian air defenses thwarting Ukrainian attack against Sevastopol
Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev urged to stay calm, follow the security measures and remain in safe places
Read more
ZNPP not to be transferred under Kiev’s control — Europe’s counter-proposal
The Daily Telegraph reported earlier that the Europeans insisted that the ZNPP be controlled by Kiev
Read more
US tells NATO allies that rejecting deal will only make it worse for Ukraine — newspaper
The report says the atmosphere at the talks was "somber"
Read more
'Victory' recognized as Word of 2025 in Russia — Pushkin Institute
"Max," the name of the first national messenger, and "neural network" took the second and the third place
Read more
EU’s rival peace plan sets cap on Ukrainian army at 800,000 — agency
Brussels also insists that it controls Russia’s frozen assets to be able to expropriate them to compensate Ukraine for the damage
Read more
FSB thwarts Kiev's operation to hijack MiG-31 jet for provocation against NATO base
According to the Russian security service, the Ukrainian military intelligence officers tried to recruit Russian pilots, offering $3 million
Read more
Erdogan plans to discuss new grain corridor, Ukraine settlement with Putin
During his conversation with the Russian leader, he "intends to discuss what steps can be taken to stop the loss of life," the Turkish president noted
Read more
Early presidential election to be held in Republika Srpska
Six candidates run for the post of the president
Read more
Czech president says Babis' business interests could keep him out of PM role — radio
The Czech media quotes local legislation as saying a candidate for the prime minister's post must own less than a quarter of the shares of his or her companies
Read more
Lebanese president accuses Israel of ignoring calls for stopping attacks on Lebanon
A source in the Lebanese law enforcement agencies told the Elnashra news portal that the Israeli strike killed Hezbollah chief-of-staff Haytham Ali Tabtabai
Read more
US intends to start covert operations in Venezuela — Reuters
They are to start in coming days, the news agency reported
Read more
French war correspondent says country had hand in planning attack on Kursk
It is reported that France strategically calls its military specialists in Ukraine mercenaries to avoid responsibility
Read more
Russian troops liberate 16 communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass
Battlegroup West units completed the liberation of the city of Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region in active operations
Read more
Russian forces expanding zone under their control in DPR’s Seversk — DPR head
The Battlegroup East expanding buffer zone in Dnepropetrovsk Region
Read more
Hungarian PM rejects European Commission chief’s proposal on Ukraine funding
Viktor Orban pointed out that the European Commission’s plan suggested three options for allocating 135 billion euros for Ukraine
Read more
Russia condemns escalation around Venezuela, stands shoulder to shoulder with it — MFA
According to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, it is clear that the claims against the Venezuelan leadership and Venezuela as a country are entirely groundless
Read more
Russian Su-30SM2 fighter jets destroy hundreds of targets in Ukraine operation — Rostec
The Su-30SM2 is a highly maneuverable fighter jet with high performance characteristics, which employs a broad range of armaments, including long-range weapons, Rostec said
Read more
Six airlines cancel flights to Venezuela after reports on US military activity
Brazilian GOL, Spanish Iberia, Colombia’s Avianca, TAP from Portugal, Chilean Latam and Carribean from Trinidad and Tobago are these air carriers
Read more
Starmer, Trump discuss Ukraine peace plan — Sky News
Prior to the talk, Keir Starmer phoned Vladimir Zelensky, the TV channel said
Read more
Israeli airstrike targets Iranian military command center near Damascus
According to the broadcaster, three missile strikes hit the military facility
Read more
Merz says advanced new proposal on Ukraine, refrains from disclosing details
"I’d rather not disclose details here because talks in Geneva are underway," the German Chancellor stated
Read more
Large package of documents to be prepared for BRICS summit in Kazan — Lavrov
According to the Russian foreign minister, Russia plans more than a hundred various BRICS events throughout its presidency
Read more
Kupyansk was largely under Russian control by early November — Putin
As the Russian leader recalled, Kiev was claiming that not more than 60 Russian troops were in the city, which would soon be unblocked by the Ukrainian army
Read more
Russian, Turkish diplomats discuss launch of 3+3 talks on Southern Caucasus
Also, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko and his Turkish counterpart Sedat Onal exchanged opinions on the situation in Central Asia in the light of the current developments in Afghanistan
Read more
Russian, US leaders to meet in Alaska
This summit will be Vladimir Putin’s first meeting with Donald Trump after the latter returned to the White House in January 2025
Read more
Macron rejects proposal to reinstate G8 format with Russia
French President noted that conditions for Russia’s return to G8 are not in place
Read more
Renewed Red Army Choir gives first concert in Moscow
The concert took place at the Central Theater of the Russian Army
Read more
Russian women’s chess team reach team championship final
The Russian chess players won two matches with the score of 2.5:1.5
Read more
Russia giving Kiev another chance to end conflict, ball is in its court — Russian MP
The situation on the battlefield apparently is not at Ukraine’s advantage, noted Leonid Slutsky
Read more
Ruling party candidate leading presidential election in Republic of Srpska
Sinisa Karan’s rival from the opposition Serbian Democratic Party, Branko Blanusa, is garnering 48.6% of the vote
Read more
Peseshkian calls 3+3 format effective mechanism for resolving South Caucasus problems
The initiative of the six-party format of cooperation on the South Caucasus was put forward by the leaders of Azerbaijan and Turkey, Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, at the end of 2020
Read more
Trump says Zelensky to either like US plan or continue fighting
The US leader told reporters at the White House when asked to comment on Kiev's position on the US plan
Read more
Lukashenko, Putin discuss regional security, bilateral relations
The presidents also talked about cooperation between the countries in a variety of areas, including economy
Read more
Russia liberates Tikhoye, Otradnoye in Dnepropetrovsk region, Petrovskoye in DPR
The Ukrainian army made seven attempts to unblock their troops encircled in Krasnoarmeysk from the village of Grishino in the past 24 hours, all of which were repelled by the Russian military
Read more
US Air Force drone forced down over Black Sea — statement
It is reported that there have been other such incidents, but this one was noteworthy since it was "unsafe and unprofessional"
Read more
Russian rescue vessel in service since tsarist era takes to sea after repairs
During the Soviet Union’s Great Patriotic War against Nazi Germany, the vessel was in operation in the Baltic Fleet
Read more
US may hand over Tomahawks to Kiev in case of peaceful settlement, reports WP
American officials close to the negotiations told the publication that the Trump administration understands that security guarantees to Ukraine are not yet credible enough in the US-proposed plan
Read more
Driscoll to replace Kellog as Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine — The Guardian
Trump made the decision after a delegation of high-ranking US military officials led by Driscoll met with Vladimir Zelensky in Kiev on Thursday
Read more
Analysts upgrade outlook on inflation, key rate, GDP growth again — Bank of Russia
In particular, inflation forecast has been upgraded to 6.5% for 2024 and to 4.5% for 2025
Read more
Britain develops plan for possible troops deployment to Ukraine — Bloomberg
Defense Secretary John Healey said that London is ready to spend over $130 million on sending and deploying its troops
Read more
Russia’s women chess team wins 2025 FIDE World Championship in Madrid
The Women’s World Chess Championship is held biannually
Read more
Beijing, Moscow have great prospects for future cooperation — Chinese ambassador
Zhang Hanhui pointes to the unprecedented flourishing of comprehensive partnership between China and Russia
Read more