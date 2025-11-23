Russia’s women chess team wins 2025 FIDE World Championship in Madrid

MADRID, November 23. /TASS/. Russia has edged out the national team of Azerbaijan in the finals of the 2025 FIDE (International Chess Federation) Women World Championship in Spain’s Madrid in team event.

The Russian chess players won two matches with the score of 3:1 and 2.5:1.5.

The Women’s World Chess Championship is held biannually. The Russians won the tournament in 2017 and 2021 but in 2023, they skipped the competition due to the ban of the Council of the International Chess Federation, which ruled in 2022 to bar the national teams of Russia and Belarus from participating in competitions under the auspices of the organization. In 2025, Russian chess players performed in a neutral status.