Russian athletes win 225 medals at CIS Games

BAKU, October 8. /TASS/. The Russian national team won 225 medals at the recently concluded CIS Games, taking first place in the medal standings.

The competitions were held in seven cities across Azerbaijan.

The Russians won 124 gold, 61 silver and 40 bronze medals. Second was the Azerbaijani team (178 medals; 33 golds, 53 silvers, 92 bronzes), and rounding out the top three was Belarus (119; 32-35-52).

Held biannually, this was the third Games featuring the CIS countries. The first events were held on September 28, when athletes 23 and under competed.

The first Games of the CIS countries were held in Kazan in 2021, the second in 2023 in Belarus. The idea of holding the Games was put forward by Russia, and the proposal was supported by the CIS Council of Heads of State in 2018.