Russian Olympic Committee to seek IOC clarification on reinstatement — sports minister

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. The Russian Olympic Committee will request clarification from the International Olympic Committee regarding the reinstatement of its membership, Russian Sports Minister and President of the Russian Olympic Committee Mikhail Degtyarev said on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, IOC Director of National Olympic Committees Relations James Macleod reported that the organization continues to communicate with the ROC on the issue of reinstating its membership.

"The work of the IOC legal commission on the reinstatement of the ROC’s status is ongoing, and no final decision was made at the executive board meeting. We will seek clarification from the IOC on this matter in the near future. Our legal teams are in working communication," Degtyarev wrote.