Russian swimmers win gold in 4x100 mixed medley relay at World Championships

SINGAPORE, July 30. /TASS/. Russian swimmers won gold in the 4x100 mixed medley relay at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.

The Russian team of Daria Trofimova, Daria Klepikova, Kirill Prigoda and Miron Lifintsev posted a time of 3:37.97. Team China came in second with 3:39.99 and the Canadians took bronze, securing 3:40.90.

Kirill Prigoda also won silver in 50 meter breaststroke earlier.

In total, Russian athletes, who compete in the World Championships under neutral status, have so far won 12 medals: four golds, five silvers and three bronzes.

The tournament will conclude on August 3.