Zenit St. Petersburg basketball club parts ways with head coach Pascual

ST. PETERSBURG, June 17. /TASS/. Zenit St. Petersburg has chosen not to extend head coach Xavier Pascual's contract, and will now be looking for a new head coach, the club’s press office announced on Tuesday.

Last season Zenit BC finished as the top seed in the Russian league, and reached the finals in the playoffs, losing to arch rival CSKA Moscow in the championship.

Pascual, 52, took charge of Zenit St. Petersburg as the head coach in 2020. In his second year as coach, he led the club to its first-ever Russian championship.

The Spaniard also helmed Greek basketball club Panatinaikos, who he led to two national championships, as well as Spain’s Barcelona, which won the EuroLeague and four national championships under his watch.