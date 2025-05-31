BERLIN, June 1. /TASS/. Paris Saint-Germain have won the UEFA Champions League for the first time in the football club’s history, beating Italy’s Inter Milan 5-0 in Saturday’s final, which took place in Munich, Germany.

Goals were scored by Achraf Hakimi (12th minute), Desire Doue (20, 63), Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (73) and Senny Mayulu (86).

Russian PSG goalkeeper Matvey Safonov was included in the match application, but did not appear on the field. He became the fifth Russian to win the Champions League. Previous winners of the trophy were Igor Dobrovolsky (Marseille, 1993), Vladimir But (Borussia (Dortmund), 1997), Dmitry Alenichev (Porto, 2004) and Denis Cheryshev (Real, 2016).

PSG became the second French team after Marseille to win the Champions League. Previously, the team from Paris played in the final of the tournament once, losing to Germany’s Bayern in 2020 (0:1). PSG became the first team to win the Champions League final with a difference of five goals. Previously, they won four times in the decisive matches with a difference of four goals.

Inter won the Champions League three times (1964, 1965, 2010), it played in the final of the tournament for the seventh time. The last time Inter reached the decisive match was two years ago and it lost to UK’s Manchester City (0:1).

PSG head coach Spaniard Luis Enrique won the Champions League while coaching Barcelona. Moreover, in 2015, he led the Spanish team to titles in five tournaments: the Champions League, the Spanish Championship and Cup, the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup.