Ovechkin could have future in politics, says ex-NHLer and lawmaker Fetisov

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Superstar forward Alexander Ovechkin could easily make a career in politics once he returns to Russia, two-time Olympic gold medalist and three-time NHL Stanley Cup champion Vyacheslav Fetisov told TASS on Friday.

"He needs to make that decision for himself," Fetisov, who currently serves as a lawmaker in Russia’s lower house of the Parliament (the State Duma), said. "It’s not an easy path - you have to fully commit to it."

"It takes a lot of know-how. But he’s [Ovechkin] popular, and if he wants, he can learn the rest as he goes," Fetisov added.

In 61 games last season, Ovechkin scored 42 goals and handed out 27 assists. Despite missing 16 games earlier in the year with a broken leg, he was tied for third-most goals in the NHL.

On April 6, Ovechkin scored his 895th career regular season goal in a game against the New York Islanders, passing legend Wayne Gretzky for most all-time (894 goals).

Ovechkin, 39, is signed with the Washington Capitals through 2026.

The Russian forward has played his entire NHL career with the Washington Capitals, who selected him with the 1st overall pick in the 2004 draft. The Russian superstar led the Caps to a Stanley Cup title in 2018, the only one of his career, and the only one in the club's history.

In 2008, 2012 and 2014, "Ovie," as he is called by his fans, won gold medals at the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championships to go along with his two silver and four bronze medals at the world championships.

Ovechkin has won a slew of NHL awards in his career, including the Calder Memorial Trophy (2006), Art Ross Trophy (2008), Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy (2008, 2009, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020), Hart Memorial Trophy (2008, 2009, 2013), Lester B. Pearson Award/Ted Lindsay Award (2008, 2009, 2010), Conn Smythe Trophy (2018) and others.