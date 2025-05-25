No notification from IOC on Russian ice hockey team’s participation in 2026 Olympics

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) has not been informed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that the Russian national team has been barred from taking part in the 2026 Olympics in Italy, the Russian Ice Hockey Federation’s (RHF) press office said.

President of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Luc Tardif told Sweden’s SVT Sport television channel that Russia’s team will be barred from participating in the 2026 Olympics. According to Tardif, a relevant notification has been referred to the Russian Olympic Committee.

"According to the Russian Ice Hockey Federation’s information, the Russian Olympic Committee has not received any notifications about the Russian national team’s participation. There have been no recommendations concerning our team from the IOC. This issue will de addressed later," the RHF said.

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Congress was held in Stockholm on May 23 and 24. The Latvian sports web portal Sportacentrs reported earlier that the International Ice Hockey Federation has decided to bar the Russian national team from participating in the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympics after consultations with the IOC.

The 2026 Winter Olympic Games will be held in Italy, in the cities of Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo. The event will take place from February 6-22, 2026.