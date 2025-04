BEIJING, April 7. /TASS/. Russian sabre fencer Alexandra Mikhailova has won the World Junior Fencing Championship.

In the final, Mikhailova defeated Alexandra Lee of the United States with a score of 15:3.

In February, 18-year-old Mikhailova won the European Junior Championship in Turkey.

The World Junior and Youth Championships in China will end on April 15. Russian athletes compete in a neutral status.