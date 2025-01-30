International Skating Union ‘deeply shocked’ by jetliner crash near Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON, January 30. /TASS/. The International Skating Union (ISU) is "deeply shocked" by the recent passenger jet crash in Washington D.C. that was carrying a group of figure skaters and coaching staff, the ISU’s press office said in a statement on Thursday.

"The International Skating Union (ISU) and the global skating community are deeply shocked by the tragic accident involving an American Airlines flight in Washington, D.C. last night," the statement reads. "We are heartbroken to learn that Figure Skaters, along with their families, friends, and coaches, are understood to be among those on board."

"Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragedy. Figure skating is more than a sport - it’s a close-knit family - and we stand together. We remain in close contact with U.S. Figure Skating and offer our full support during this incredibly difficult time," the statement added.

On the evening of January 29, an American Airlines passenger plane and a US army Black Hawk helicopter collided midair near Washington’s Ronald Reagan National Airport. The plane en route from Wichita, Kansas was carrying 60 passengers and four crew members.

At least three servicemen were aboard the helicopter. Following the collision, the plane crashed into the Potomac River, where a search and rescue mission is underway. According to media reports, at least 30 bodies have been recovered from the river, with no survivors reported.

According to The Wichita Eagle newspaper, members of the US junior figure skating team were on board the crashed plane. A source told TASS that a Russian figure skating pair, world champions Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, were also on board.