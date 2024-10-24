Russia’s national football team remains in 34th place in new FIFA World Rankings

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. The Russian national football team remained in the 34th place of the FIFA World Ranking, according to the list published by the world’s governing body of football on Thursday.

The Russian national football team had no international-level football matches in October and remains in 34th spot of the FIFA World Ranking with 1,508.73 points.

The FIFA World Ranking is still topped by Argentina (1,883.5 points), which is followed by France in 2nd place (1,859.85 points) and Spain in 3rd place (1,844.33 points).

"Argentina (1st) are still on top, but their lead over France (2nd) and Spain (3rd) has been cut. England (4th), Brazil (5th) and Belgium (6th) have all held on to their positions," the FIFA press office said in a statement.

"Portugal (7th, up 1) and Italy (9th, up 1) are the only climbers within the top ten, which is completed by the Netherlands (8th, down 1) and Colombia (10th, down 1), with Germany (11th, up 2) now knocking on the door," the statement added.

The next edition of the FIFA World Rankings will be published on November 28, 2024.

Russia’s football ban

The International Association Football Federation (FIFA) announced on February 28, 2022 that the Russian national team and all professional clubs representing the country were barred from taking part in FIFA tournaments.

In turn, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) made a similar decision in regard to the Russian national football team’s participation in UEFA tournaments.

Both FIFA and UEFA cited Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine as grounds for their respective bans on Russian teams’ participation in competitions.

Since sanctions were introduced, the Russian national football squad has played a host of friendlies against other countries, namely against Kyrgyzstan (2-1), Tajikistan (0-0), Uzbekistan (0-0), Iran (1-1), Iraq (2-0), Cameroon (1-0), Kenya (2-2), Cuba (8-0), Serbia (4-0) Belarus 4-0 and Vietnam (3-0).