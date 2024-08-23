Russia’s Alexandrova through to semis of 2024 WTA Monterrey Open in Mexico

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Yekaterina Alexandrova is moving on to the semifinals at the 2024 WTA (Women Tennis Association) Monterrey Open tournament in Mexico.

In a little under two hours, Russia’s 3rd-seed Alexandrova defeated her 7th-seeded opponent Yue Yuan of China in straight sets 7-5; 7-6 (7-3). The Russian is now set to play in the semifinals against New Zealand’s Lulu Sun (unseeded), who advanced from the quarterfinals stage after a straight sets win of 6-4; 6-3 over Erika Andreeva of Russia.

Alexandrova, 29, is currently ranked 30th in the WTA Rankings and has four career WTA tournament titles under her belt. Her best career finish in Grand Slams was in 2023, when she reached the fourth round of Wimbledon. She is also the winner of the 2021 Billie Jean King Cup.

The 2024 Monterrey Open, which has the WTA 500 category, is played on outdoor courts on August 19 and 24 at the Club Sonoma in Monterrey, Mexico. Croatia’s Donna Vekic is the reigning champion at the tournament.