TASS journalists’ ban from 2024 Paralympics violates freedom of speech — journalists union

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Authorities in the West are afraid of anything that goes against their mainstream narrative so they do everything they possibly can to silence Russian journalists, thus violating the foundational rights of freedom of speech and freedom of the press, Chairman of the Russian Union of Journalists (RUJR) Vladimir Solovyev told TASS.

"Unfortunately, anything that deviates from the mainstream deeply scares Western countries’ authorities," he said. "This is why they brand all Russian journalists as propagandists and do everything possible to ban them from appearing at events such as the Olympics and Paralympics."

"Unfortunately, this is all taking place in direct contradiction to the principles of freedom of speech and freedom to disseminate information," Solovyov continued. "This is certainly unacceptable but no international journalism or human rights organizations is willing to step up for Russian journalists for obvious reasons."

The Organizing Committee of the 2024 Summer Paralympic Games in Paris stated earlier in the day that it had revoked the press passes of all journalists from the TASS Russian news agency, citing a ruling by the French authorities.

The Paralympics Organizing Committee previously approved the accreditation of two journalists from the agency, but changed its decision upon second review. Previously issued accreditations of two more of the agency’s journalists were revoked earlier as well.

On July 28, the Organizing Committee of the 2024 Summer Olympics stripped four TASS journalists of their previously issued accreditations referring to a decision made by the French authorities. Three journalists had time to report on the opening ceremony of the Games in Paris and on some of the sports events. TASS correspondents worked in full compliance with all regulations and there were no complaints whatsoever with regard to them on behalf of the organizers.

The 2024 Summer Paralympic Games will be held in the French capital of Paris between August 28 and September 8. Russian Paralympians will be participating in the 2024 Games under a neutral status. They were barred from taking part in the Parade of Athletes during the opening and closing ceremonies and also excluded from the 2024 Paralympics overall medal standings.

Last week, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) announced that 90 Paralympians from Russia were cleared to take part in the 2024 Paris Summer Paralympic Games.

Russia's route to 2024 Paris Paralympics

On March 6, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) published strict eligibility criteria that Russian and Belarusian athletes and support personnel must meet and adhere to in order to participate as neutrals at the 2024 Summer Paralympic Games in Paris.

According to the IPC’s requirements "Neutral athletes will compete under a white flag featuring black lettering spelling out NPA [Neutral Paralympic Athletes]." The IPC also ruled that "NPA will compete as individuals in neutral uniforms under an NPA flag, and will not be able to take part in medals ceremonies or march in the Opening and Closing Ceremonies."

On September 29, 2023, the IPC General Assembly ruled at its session in Bahrain to suspend some of the rights the RPC has within the global organization.

However, the IPC General Assembly cleared Russian athletes to participate under a neutral status in international competition, including at the 2024 Summer Paralympics.

In mid-March this year, RPC President Pavel Rozhkov told TASS that Russian Paralympians and accompanying staff would don turquoise and beige at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.

"They will wear varying shades of turquoise and beige… In line with the requirements on the neutral status participation of athletes, all national colors are prohibited from being displayed on uniforms and, in our case, this means the white, blue and red colors," Rozhkov said at that time.